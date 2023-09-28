Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 28.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (6-2, 4.95 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|L 12-2
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|W 4-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Adrian Houser
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Corbin Burnes
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Brandon Williamson
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Connor Phillips
|October 1
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Hunter Greene
