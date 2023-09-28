The Atlanta Braves (102-56) host the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Ronald Acuna Jr. has an average of .336 (second in league) for the Braves, while Cody Bellinger is sixth at .310 for the Cubs.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

The 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Stroman is looking to pick up his 16th quality start of the year.

Stroman will try to pick up his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had eight appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.