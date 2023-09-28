A matchup in the China Open round of 64 is coming up for Ashlyn Krueger, and she will be meeting Ons Jabeur. Krueger's odds are +15000 to win this event at National Tennis Center.

Krueger at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

After her 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Lucia Bronzetti in the qualification final, Krueger will meet Jabeur in the round of 64 on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Krueger Stats

In the qualifying round, Krueger was victorious 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Bronzetti on Saturday.

Through 14 tournaments over the past year, Krueger has won one title, and her overall record is 19-14.

On hard courts over the past year, Krueger has won one tournament, and her match record is 13-10.

In her 33 matches over the past year, across all court types, Krueger has averaged 20.3 games.

On hard courts, Krueger has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Krueger has won 67.2% of her service games, and she has won 34.0% of her return games.

Krueger has been victorious in 64.6% of her service games on hard courts and 31.5% of her return games over the past year.

