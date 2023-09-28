Aryna Sabalenka will start play in the China Open (in Beijing, China) against Sofia Kenin in the round of 64. She was beaten by Coco Gauff in the US Open final in her most recent tournament. At +400, Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Sabalenka at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:45 AM ET), Sabalenka will meet Kenin.

Sabalenka Stats

In her most recent match, Sabalenka lost 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Gauff in the finals of the US Open.

Sabalenka is 51-15 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past year, Sabalenka has gone 31-10 and has won one title.

Sabalenka has played 20.9 games per match in her 66 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 41 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 20.9 games.

Over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has won 77.7% of her service games, and she has won 38.3% of her return games.

Sabalenka has won 38.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 76.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

