Alycia Parks, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara (to Ons Jabeur) in her previous tournament, will open the China Open in Beijing, China against Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 64. Parks has +20000 odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Parks at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Parks' Next Match

In the round of 64 of the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 12:30 AM ET), Parks will play Samsonova.

Parks has current moneyline odds of +310 to win her next matchup versus Samsonova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Parks Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Parks was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 7-ranked Jabeur, 2-6, 2-6.

In 24 tournaments over the past year, Parks has won once, and her record is 22-24.

Parks has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 16-14 on that surface.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Parks has played 22.7 games per match. She won 48.4% of them.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Parks has played 24.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Parks has won 69.4% of her service games, and she has won 25.5% of her return games.

On hard courts, Parks, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 71.5% of her service games and 25.6% of her return games.

