Matt Olson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 167 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 109 games this year (of 157 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- In 28.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.8% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 34 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 93 games this season (59.2%), including 29 multi-run games (18.5%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|81
|.299
|AVG
|.266
|.405
|OBP
|.374
|.644
|SLG
|.570
|41
|XBH
|42
|27
|HR
|26
|68
|RBI
|66
|74/49
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (8-10) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.24 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
