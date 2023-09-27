Juan Yepez vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Juan Yepez -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez is batting .180 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.125
|AVG
|.231
|.125
|OBP
|.333
|.250
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Miley (9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
