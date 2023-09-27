Juan Yepez -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez is batting .180 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
.125 AVG .231
.125 OBP .333
.250 SLG .385
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
1 RBI 1
8/0 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Miley (9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
