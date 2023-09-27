Zack Thompson will try to slow down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when they take on his St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 207 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 18th in the majors with 696 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.455 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson (5-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Thompson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Brandon Williamson 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Zack Thompson Hunter Greene

