Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (101-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-75) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Darius Vines (1-0) for the Braves and Jameson Taillon (8-10) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 142 times this season and won 93, or 65.5%, of those games.

Atlanta is 66-24 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 916 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule