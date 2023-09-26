Richie Palacios vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .278 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Palacios has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.222
|AVG
|.333
|.263
|OBP
|.375
|.333
|SLG
|.750
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|7
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Houser (7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
