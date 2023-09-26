The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.447) and OPS (.811) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (98 of 151), with at least two hits 49 times (32.5%).

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (65 of 151), with two or more runs 19 times (12.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 74 .276 AVG .262 .384 OBP .343 .466 SLG .429 29 XBH 25 13 HR 12 42 RBI 37 88/50 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings