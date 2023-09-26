The Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) will lean on Christian Yelich when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field on Tuesday, September 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total is set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (7-4, 4.35 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' matchup versus the Brewers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Brewers with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 11-12 (47.8%).

Milwaukee has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 32 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 7-6 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.