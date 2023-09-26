Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 206 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 692 (4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (5-7) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Thompson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Brandon Williamson 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Zack Thompson Hunter Greene

