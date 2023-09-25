The Astana Open field is shrinking in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as Dominic Thiem competes in a quarterfinal versus Sebastian Ofner. Thiem has the second-best odds to win (+550) at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Thiem at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Thiem's Next Match

After defeating Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, Thiem will play Ofner in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 at 8:00 AM ET.

Thiem has current moneyline odds of -125 to win his next match versus Ofner.

Thiem Stats

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Thiem defeated No. 82-ranked Giron, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Thiem is yet to win a title, and his record is 21-21.

In eight hard-court tournaments over the past year, Thiem is 8-8 in matches.

Thiem has played 24.4 games per match in his 42 matches over the past year across all court types.

Thiem, in 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.8 games per match and won 49.9% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Thiem has won 79.2% of his service games, and he has won 20.8% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Thiem has claimed 25.1% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.

