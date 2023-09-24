On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1). A point total of 43 has been set for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 43 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 43 -146 +124 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Raiders' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 4-4 last season.

Las Vegas had nine of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Pittsburgh posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.

The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven hit the over.

