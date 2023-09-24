Kearis Jackson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. All of Jackson's stats can be found on this page.

Kearis Jackson Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Titans have one other receiver on the injury list this week: DeAndre Hopkins (FP/ankle): 11 Rec; 105 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Jackson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Jackson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

