Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 205 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.453 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Drew Rom (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rom has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Rom has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Brandon Williamson

