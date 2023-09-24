How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PETCO Park.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 205 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.453 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Drew Rom (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Rom has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Rom has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|L 4-2
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Connor Phillips
|9/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Brandon Williamson
