The Weber State Wildcats (2-1) face a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stewart Stadium.

While Weber State ranks 24th-worst in the FCS in total offense with 274.3 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 23rd-best (260.7 yards per game allowed). Montana State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 516.7 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 310.0 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ogden, Utah Venue: Stewart Stadium

Weber State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Weber State Montana State 274.3 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.7 (2nd) 260.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.0 (44th) 154.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.0 (1st) 120.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (64th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has recorded 361 yards (120.3 ypg) on 34-of-66 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Damon Bankston has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 322 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Kris Jackson has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 68 yards (22.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacob Sharp has hauled in five receptions for 123 yards (41.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jayleen Record has caught five passes for 90 yards (30.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hayden Meacham has a total of 60 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has racked up 246 yards (82.0 ypg) while completing 58.3% of his passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 166 yards with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jared White, has carried the ball 12 times for 180 yards (60.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught two passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Scottre Humphrey has racked up 169 yards on 22 carries with five touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. leads his team with 110 receiving yards on eight catches.

Jacob Trimble has caught six passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Derryk Snell's four targets have resulted in four catches for 78 yards.

