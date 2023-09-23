Weber State vs. Montana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
According to our computer projections, the Weber State Wildcats will beat the Montana State Bobcats when the two teams play at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Weber State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Weber State (-4.3)
|58.2
|Weber State 31, Montana State 27
Weber State Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have posted one win against the spread this season.
Montana State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Wildcats vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Weber State
|25.3
|19.3
|35.0
|10.0
|20.5
|24.0
|Montana State
|45.3
|20.0
|60.0
|20.0
|16.0
|20.0
