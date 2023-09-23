The Villanova Wildcats (2-1) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Villanova Stadium.

Villanova is putting up 31.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 30th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, allowing 25.7 points per contest. Rhode Island's offense has been dominant, accumulating 458.0 total yards per game (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 43rd by allowing 314.3 total yards per game.

Villanova vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Villanova vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Villanova Rhode Island 367.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.0 (10th) 380.7 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (47th) 173.3 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (58th) 194.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.7 (4th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has 573 yards passing for Villanova, completing 52.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Jalen Jackson has racked up 236 yards on 31 carries while finding the end zone three times.

DeeWil Barlee has run for 195 yards (65.0 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle's 229 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has totaled eight receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has put together a 198-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on five targets.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has thrown for 941 yards on 60.8% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie is his team's leading rusher with 21 carries for 150 yards, or 50.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Gabe Sloat has racked up 25 carries and totaled 110 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 57 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers has registered 16 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 332 (110.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has two touchdowns.

Darius Savedge has caught 16 passes and compiled 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marquis Buchanan's four catches (on six targets) have netted him 182 yards (60.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

