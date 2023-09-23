In the game between the Villanova Wildcats and Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Villanova vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-7.4) 52.3 Villanova 30, Rhode Island 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats haven't won a game against the spread this year.

The Wildcats and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams put together an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.

Rams games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 31.3 25.7 42.0 19.0 26.0 29.0 Rhode Island 34.7 24.3 35.0 14.0 34.5 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.