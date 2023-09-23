The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The over/under is 50.5 for the game.

Kentucky sports the 41st-ranked offense this year (35.7 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with just 11.3 points allowed per game. With 34.8 points per game on offense, Vanderbilt ranks 44th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 99th, giving up 29.3 points per game.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -13.5 -115 -105 50.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread so far this year (0-4-0).

Vanderbilt has hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Vanderbilt lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Vanderbilt has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,062 yards on 57.1% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has rushed 40 times for 200 yards, with one touchdown.

Sedrick Alexander has piled up 31 carries and totaled 132 yards with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 314 receiving yards (78.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 39 targets with six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has put together a 295-yard season so far. He's caught 23 passes on 33 targets.

London Humphreys' 17 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

CJ Taylor paces the team with three sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected five TFL and 22 tackles.

De'Rickey Wright has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 10 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

