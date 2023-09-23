The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) take on a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Offensively, Kentucky ranks 57th in the FBS with 407 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 26th in total defense (281.7 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Vanderbilt ranks 43rd in the FBS (34.8 points per game), and it is 99th on the other side of the ball (29.3 points allowed per contest).

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Kentucky 400.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407 (65th) 389 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.7 (25th) 111.5 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (101st) 288.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (31st) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (78th) 6 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has put up 1,062 passing yards, or 265.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 40 carries for 200 yards, or 50 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 132 yards across 31 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard paces his team with 314 receiving yards on 25 catches with six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 295 yards (73.8 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys' nine grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 266 yards (66.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 855 yards (285 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 236 yards (78.7 per game) with three scores. He has also caught nine passes for 143 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Demie Sumo has carried the ball four times for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's leads his squad with 260 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Dane Key has racked up nine catches for 138 yards, an average of 46 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

