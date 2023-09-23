The No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Utah owns the 87th-ranked offense this season (357 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 17th-best with only 270.7 yards allowed per game. Things have been positive for UCLA on both offense and defense, as it is posting 40.3 points per game (20th-best) and ceding just 10 points per game (seventh-best).

Utah vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Utah vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Utah UCLA 357 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 527 (22nd) 270.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.7 (22nd) 186.7 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (3rd) 170.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.7 (50th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (7th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson leads Utah with 281 yards (93.7 ypg) on 22-of-32 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He also has 148 rushing yards on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has 213 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Money Parks' team-high 138 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 13 targets) with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 120 yards so far this campaign.

Munir McClain has hauled in three receptions for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore leads UCLA with 615 yards on 32-of-51 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 30 times for 243 yards (81 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught seven passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

TJ Harden has totaled 233 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has collected nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 219 (73 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Logan Loya has caught seven passes and compiled 114 receiving yards (38 per game) with one touchdown.

Josiah Norwood's three receptions (on four targets) have netted him 102 yards (34 ypg) and one touchdown.

