The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) visit the North Alabama Lions (2-2) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, North Alabama ranks 58th in the FCS with 24.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (386.5 points allowed per contest). UT Martin's offense has been thriving, putting up 493 total yards per contest (second-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 101st by giving up 428.3 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

UT Martin North Alabama 493 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (1st) 428.3 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (125th) 269 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (20th) 224 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.5 (66th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 582 yards on 52-of-92 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Sam Franklin has run the ball 49 times for 432 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jordan Castleberry has run for 126 yards across 22 attempts.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 167 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Asa Wondeh has caught nine passes and compiled 141 receiving yards (47 per game).

Trevonte Rucker's 12 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 733 yards (183.3 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 57% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 81 rushing yards on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has 347 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Jalyn Daniels has racked up 223 yards on 16 carries, scoring three times.

Takairee Kenebrew's team-leading 228 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Florence has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 137 yards so far this campaign.

Kobe Warden has been the target of 20 passes and hauled in 13 catches for 98 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest.

