When the North Alabama Lions play the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Lions will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Alabama (-0.0) 60.8 North Alabama 31, UT Martin 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 OVC Predictions

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have covered each spread they have faced this season (2-0-0).

The Skyhawks have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven of Lions games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skyhawks vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 24.8 25.8 41.0 27.0 25.5 29.5 UT Martin 37.0 28.7 52.0 19.0 7.0 48.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.