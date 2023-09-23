The UC Davis Aggies (2-1) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at UC Davis Health Stadium.

Offensively, UC Davis ranks 55th in the FCS with 26.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 64th in points allowed (372.0 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Eastern Washington ranks 50th in the FCS (27.0 points per game), and it is 88th on the other side of the ball (32.7 points allowed per game).

UC Davis vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

UC Davis vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

UC Davis Eastern Washington 348.0 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.3 (27th) 372.0 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.0 (85th) 139.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (76th) 208.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (10th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has thrown for 546 yards (182.0 ypg) to lead UC Davis, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Lan Larison has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 224 yards (74.7 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 11 passes for 118 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Matteo Perez has carried the ball 16 times for 87 yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Trent Tompkins' 127 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 13 catches.

Josh Gale's five catches are good enough for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has racked up 813 yards (271.0 per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Justice Jackson has carried the ball 23 times for 170 yards, with two touchdowns.

Tuna Altahir has piled up 34 carries and totaled 85 yards with one touchdown.

Efton Chism III's 248 receiving yards (82.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 receptions on 30 targets with two touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has racked up 189 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Anthony Stell Jr.'s 16 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 140 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

