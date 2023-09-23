UC Davis vs. Eastern Washington Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
According to our computer projections, the UC Davis Aggies will defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles when the two teams come together at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 10:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
UC Davis vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UC Davis (-12.4)
|54.0
|UC Davis 33, Eastern Washington 21
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 4 Predictions
- UCLA vs Utah
- BYU vs Kansas
- UCF vs Kansas State
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- UAB vs Georgia
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Ohio State vs Notre Dame
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Texas vs Baylor
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas vs LSU
- NC State vs Virginia
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- SMU vs TCU
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Iowa vs Penn State
- Air Force vs San Jose State
UC Davis Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies went 8-3-0 ATS last season.
- Aggies games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.
- Last season, six Eagles games hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Aggies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UC Davis
|26.0
|28.7
|23.0
|21.0
|27.5
|32.5
|Eastern Washington
|27.0
|32.7
|40.0
|29.0
|31.0
|34.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.