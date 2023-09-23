According to our computer projections, the UC Davis Aggies will defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles when the two teams come together at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 10:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UC Davis vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-12.4) 54.0 UC Davis 33, Eastern Washington 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

Aggies games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.

Last season, six Eagles games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UC Davis 26.0 28.7 23.0 21.0 27.5 32.5 Eastern Washington 27.0 32.7 40.0 29.0 31.0 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.