The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tennessee is putting up 447.3 yards per game on offense this year (39th in the FBS), and is giving up 296.3 yards per game (37th) on the defensive side of the ball. UTSA ranks 72nd with 383 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 339.3 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Tennessee vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Tennessee UTSA 447.3 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (79th) 296.3 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (62nd) 205 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (66th) 242.3 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.7 (81st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 716 yards (238.7 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 296 yards on 41 carries. He's also caught nine passes for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 197 yards (65.7 per game).

Bru McCoy has hauled in 12 catches for 166 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has caught 11 passes for 157 yards (52.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Squirrel White has racked up 13 grabs for 143 yards, an average of 47.7 yards per game.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 423 yards on 44-of-73 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 21 carries.

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 245 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Robert Henry has rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 245 (81.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has recorded 140 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Devin McCuin has racked up 91 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or UTSA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.