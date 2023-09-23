The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) meet at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tennessee Tech ranks 10th-worst in scoring offense (9.0 points per game) and 19th-worst in scoring defense (40.3 points per game allowed) this season. From an offensive angle, Kennesaw State is compiling 28.7 points per contest (41st-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (21.7 points given up per game).

Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Kennesaw State 289.0 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.3 (31st) 410.0 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (73rd) 92.0 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (43rd) 197.0 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.0 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has compiled 424 yards (141.3 ypg) on 48-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 121 yards on the ground.

Justin Pegues has run for 72 yards (24.0 per game) on 16 carries, while also checking in with 90 yards in the passing game (on nine catches).

Brad Clark's 224 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 17 receptions.

Hunter Barnhart has been the target of eight passes and hauled in five receptions for 57 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per contest.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 708 passing yards (236.0 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 185 yards (61.7 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard is a key figure in this offense, with 90 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown and 259 receiving yards (86.3 per game) on nine catches with three touchdowns

Blake Bohannon has caught five passes and compiled 132 receiving yards (44.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Carson Kent has racked up 93 reciving yards (31.0 ypg) this season.

