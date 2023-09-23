Our projection model predicts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will take down the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Tucker Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Tennessee Tech vs. Kennesaw State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee Tech (-0.7) 47 Tennessee Tech 24, Kennesaw State 23

Week 4 OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Golden Eagles games.

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine of Owls games last season hit the over.

Golden Eagles vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 9 40.3 7 20 10 50.5 Kennesaw State 28.7 21.7 33 19 20 27

