Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many strong options on the Week 4 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)

Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-4)

Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Braly Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: The Dome at America's Center

The Dome at America's Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7)

