The Princeton Tigers (1-0) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Defensively, Princeton has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 12.0 points per game. The offense ranks 71st (23.0 points per game). Bryant's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 414.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 413.0 total yards per game, which ranks 92nd.

Princeton vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Princeton vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Princeton Bryant 399.0 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (25th) 194.0 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.0 (96th) 159.0 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.0 (46th) 240.0 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.3 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has thrown for 240 yards (240.0 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 27 rushing yards on seven carries.

John Volker has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 82 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Dareion Murphy has carried the ball five times for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

Luke Colella's 62 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has totaled three catches and one touchdown.

Jo Jo Hawkins has reeled in four passes while averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Tamatoa Falatea has a total of 37 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes and scoring one touchdown.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 766 yards (255.3 ypg) to lead Bryant, completing 57% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 151 yards (50.3 ypg) on 22 carries.

Fabrice Mukendi is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 227 yards, or 75.7 per game.

Matthew Prochaska leads his squad with 257 receiving yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Jalen Powell has 13 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 186 yards (62.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Landon Ruggieri's 17 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 167 yards.

