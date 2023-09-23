Based on our computer model, the Princeton Tigers will take down the Bryant Bulldogs when the two teams play at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Princeton vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Princeton (-10.1) 38.8 Princeton 24, Bryant 14

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of six of Bulldogs games last year hit the over.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Princeton 23.0 12.0 -- -- 23.0 12.0 Bryant 20.0 27.7 23.0 19.5 14.0 44.0

