The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Penn State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 43.7 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 11.7 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa has been thriving on defense, allowing just 12.3 points per game (17th-best). On offense, it ranks 73rd by accumulating 28.3 points per game.

Penn State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Penn State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Penn State Iowa 467.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (119th) 267.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (28th) 208.3 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 259 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 737 pass yards for Penn State, completing 67% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has racked up 208 yards on 42 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 36 times for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 68 yards through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Tyler Warren has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has put up 417 passing yards, or 139 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.5% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 19 times for 164 yards (54.7 per game).

Jaziun Patterson has racked up 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has registered 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 131 (43.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.

Erick All has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 81 yards (27 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Seth Anderson's four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

