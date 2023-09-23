The Weber State Wildcats should win their game against the Montana State Bobcats at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Montana State vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Weber State (+4) Over (54.5) Weber State 31, Montana State 27

Week 4 Predictions

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bobcats have won once against the spread this year.

Montana State games average 58.5 total points per game this season, 4.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Weber State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.

The Wildcats' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Weber State games this season have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 10.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Bobcats vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 45.3 20.0 60.0 20.0 16.0 20.0 Weber State 25.3 19.3 35.0 10.0 20.5 24.0

