Montana State vs. Weber State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) will face off against their Big Sky-rival, the Weber State Wildcats (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stewart Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. Weber State matchup in this article.
Montana State vs. Weber State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ogden, Utah
- Venue: Stewart Stadium
Montana State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana State Moneyline
|Weber State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana State (-4.5)
|54.5
|-190
|+150
|FanDuel
|Montana State (-4.5)
|54.5
|-200
|+164
Montana State vs. Weber State Betting Trends
- Montana State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Weber State has covered once in one games with a spread this year.
- The Wildcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
