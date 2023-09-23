The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) will face off against their Big Sky-rival, the Weber State Wildcats (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stewart Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. Weber State matchup in this article.

Montana State vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Stewart Stadium

Montana State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Weber State Moneyline BetMGM Montana State (-4.5) 54.5 -190 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Montana State (-4.5) 54.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Montana State vs. Weber State Betting Trends

Montana State has won one game against the spread this season.

Weber State has covered once in one games with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

