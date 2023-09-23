The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Weber State Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stewart Stadium.

Montana State owns the 38th-ranked defense this season (310 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with a tally of 516.7 yards per game. Offensively, Weber State is bottom-25, posting just 274.3 total yards per game (24th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, surrendering 260.7 total yards per contest (23rd-best).

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Stewart Stadium

Montana State vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Montana State Weber State 516.7 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (94th) 310 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.7 (28th) 320 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (49th) 196.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.3 (115th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has 246 pass yards for Montana State, completing 58.3% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 166 rushing yards (55.3 ypg) on 32 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jared White, has carried the ball 12 times for 180 yards (60 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught two passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Scottre Humphrey has carried the ball 22 times for 169 yards (56.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has hauled in eight receptions for 110 yards (36.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jacob Trimble has reeled in six passes while averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Derryk Snell's four grabs have yielded 78 yards.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has thrown for 361 yards on 51.5% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Damon Bankston is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 322 yards, or 107.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Kris Jackson has piled up 68 yards (on 22 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jacob Sharp leads his team with 123 receiving yards on five catches.

Jayleen Record has put up a 90-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Hayden Meacham's six grabs (on four targets) have netted him 60 yards (20 ypg) and one touchdown.

