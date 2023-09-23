The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) host the Colorado State Rams (0-2) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Middle Tennessee ranks 104th in total offense (334.7 yards per game) and 94th in total defense (382.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 46.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 69th with 29.5 points per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Colorado State 334.7 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.0 (125th) 382.7 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487.0 (55th) 122.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.5 (127th) 212.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (6th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 632 yards (210.7 ypg) on 71-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 91 rushing yards on 27 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 18 times for 142 yards (47.3 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught six passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s 129 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 97 yards so far this campaign.

Justin Olson's eight catches have turned into 86 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has 577 passing yards, or 288.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.1% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with four interceptions.

Avery Morrow has run for 80 yards on 30 carries so far this year.

Kobe Johnson has run for 70 yards across 22 carries.

Tory Horton's 214 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Louis Brown has put up a 166-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 19 targets.

Dallin Holker's 11 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 156 yards (78.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Middle Tennessee or Colorado State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.