Memphis vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Missouri Tigers (3-0) meet the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
Memphis vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-6.5)
|51.5
|-250
|+190
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-5.5)
|51.5
|-230
|+188
Memphis vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Memphis has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Missouri has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Missouri Tigers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
