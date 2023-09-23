The Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) play at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Missouri ranks 70th in the FBS with 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 44th in points allowed (295.7 points allowed per contest). Memphis has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 20th-best in points per game (40.3) and 22nd-best in points surrendered per game (13.7).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Memphis vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Memphis Missouri 449.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (74th) 251 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (33rd) 182.7 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (94th) 266.7 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (46th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (124th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has put up 791 passing yards, or 263.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 15.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Blake Watson's team-high 295 rushing yards have come on 40 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 130 receiving yards (43.3 per game) on 15 catches.

Sutton Smith has racked up 127 yards (on 27 carries) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 154 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee's eight grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 732 yards (244 ypg) on 54-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader has 280 rushing yards on 51 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 29 times for 121 yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 81 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 22 receptions for 327 yards (109 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Theo Wease has grabbed 11 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 84 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.