The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) will face each other in a clash of SEC opponents at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is LSU vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 26

LSU 31, Arkansas 26 LSU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

Arkansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +600 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+17.5)



Arkansas (+17.5) This year LSU has one win against the spread.

Arkansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game once this season.

The total for the matchup of 55.5 is 28.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (45.7 points per game) and Arkansas (38.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 55.3 Implied Total AVG 30.5 30.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 52.8 Implied Total AVG 38 38 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

