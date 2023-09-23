The Monmouth Hawks (1-2) visit the Lafayette Leopards (2-1) at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Lafayette is totaling 299.0 yards per game on offense this year (88th in the FCS), and is giving up 308.7 yards per game (35th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, Monmouth is posting 407.0 total yards per game (28th-ranked). It ranks 87th in the FCS defensively (401.0 total yards allowed per game).

Lafayette vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Fisher Stadium

Lafayette vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Lafayette Monmouth 299.0 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.0 (30th) 308.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (91st) 197.3 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.7 (34th) 101.7 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (39th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has 265 passing yards for Lafayette, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jamar Curtis has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 366 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Nahjee Adams has piled up 77 yards on 17 carries, scoring one time.

Elijah Steward's 117 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered 13 receptions.

Chris Carasia has put together a 62-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Mason Gilbert has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray leads Monmouth with 697 yards on 66-of-112 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 88 times for 376 yards (125.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Sone Ntoh has run for 114 yards across 11 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Dymere Miller paces his team with 277 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Assanti Kearney has collected 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 10 receptions.

TJ Speight has racked up 102 reciving yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

