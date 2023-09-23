Lafayette vs. Monmouth Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Lafayette Leopards square off against the Monmouth Hawks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Leopards will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Lafayette vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lafayette (-0.5)
|50.3
|Lafayette 26, Monmouth 25
Lafayette Betting Info (2022)
- The Leopards went 4-6-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Leopards games.
Monmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Hawks put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last year, eight Hawks games went over the point total.
Leopards vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Lafayette
|16.7
|19.7
|24.0
|3.0
|13.0
|28.0
|Monmouth
|31.0
|36.7
|31.0
|45.0
|31.0
|32.5
