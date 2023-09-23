The UCF Knights are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Kansas State Wildcats at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kansas State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (+4.5) Toss Up (52.5) UCF 27, Kansas State 25

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Wildcats have won twice against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Kansas State has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Kansas State games this season.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Knights is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Knights have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total for UCF games this year is three more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Wildcats vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38 14.3 43.5 6.5 27 30 UCF 40.7 12 52 10 18 16

