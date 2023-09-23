The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in a CAA showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Delaware ranks 58th in the FCS with 361.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (396 yards allowed per contest). New Hampshire's offense has been excelling, accumulating 39 points per contest (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 35th by allowing 23 points per game.

Delaware vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Delaware vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Delaware New Hampshire 361.7 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (24th) 396 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (63rd) 130 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (69th) 231.7 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (11th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has thrown for 559 yards (186.3 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 55.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has racked up 332 yards on 29 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Kyron Cumby has racked up 62 yards on 11 attempts, scoring one time.

Chandler Harvin's 134 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has totaled eight receptions.

Kym Wimberly has caught six passes for 129 yards (43 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Braden Brose's seven catches have yielded 103 yards.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has thrown for 844 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Laube, has carried the ball 56 times for 299 yards (99.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 357 receiving yards (119 per game) on 20 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

Myles Thomason has rushed for 46 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Heron Maurisseau has caught three passes and compiled 82 receiving yards (27.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Logan Tomlinson has racked up 76 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

