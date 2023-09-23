In the contest between the New Hampshire Wildcats and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Delaware vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-2.0) 51.3 New Hampshire 27, Delaware 25

Week 4 Predictions

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Fightin' Blue Hens games hit the over.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

One of the Wildcats' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 28.7 30.0 42.0 14.0 22.0 38.0 New Hampshire 39.0 23.0 24.0 7.0 46.5 31.0

