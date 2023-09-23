Delaware vs. New Hampshire Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the contest between the New Hampshire Wildcats and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Delaware vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|New Hampshire (-2.0)
|51.3
|New Hampshire 27, Delaware 25
Delaware Betting Info (2022)
- The Fightin' Blue Hens covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, five of Fightin' Blue Hens games hit the over.
New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.
- One of the Wildcats' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).
Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Delaware
|28.7
|30.0
|42.0
|14.0
|22.0
|38.0
|New Hampshire
|39.0
|23.0
|24.0
|7.0
|46.5
|31.0
