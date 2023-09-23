The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) meet a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Samford ranks 36th in the FCS with 29.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 73rd in points allowed (369.3 points allowed per contest). Chattanooga's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FCS with 34 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 21.3 points per game, which ranks 28th.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Chattanooga vs. Samford Key Statistics

Chattanooga Samford 442.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.7 (45th) 319.3 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.3 (72nd) 161 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 80.7 (111th) 281.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has been a dual threat for Chattanooga this season. He has 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 109 yards (36.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

Ailym Ford has run for 274 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jamoi Mayes has racked up 303 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 211-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 13 targets.

Sam Phillips' 23 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 831 pass yards for Samford, completing 67% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

DaMonta Witherspoon has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 71 yards (23.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 210 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Ty King has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 60.3 yards per game.

DJ Rias has hauled in 11 catches for 160 yards, an average of 53.3 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Samford or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.