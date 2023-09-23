Chattanooga vs. Samford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
The Samford Bulldogs should win their matchup versus the Chattanooga Mocs at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Chattanooga vs. Samford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-0.3)
|46.2
|Samford 24, Chattanooga 23
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- A total of seven of Mocs games last year hit the over.
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this season.
Mocs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Samford
|29.7
|29.7
|69
|14
|10
|37.5
|Chattanooga
|34
|21.3
|37.5
|11.5
|27
|41
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
