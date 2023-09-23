Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Nick Martinez, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +150 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -185 +150 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 5-4 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of its 151 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 34-42 28-23 39-63 50-63 17-23

